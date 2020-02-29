2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story

A P-51 Mustang sits on the flight line during the 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2020. Introduced in World War II, the P-51 has a maximum speed of 437 miles per hour and harbors four .50 caliber guns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

