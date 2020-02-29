2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story

A P-51 Mustang takes flight during the 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2020. The P-51 is a single-engine aircraft used in World War II as a low-altitude, long-range fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|02.29.2020
|03.12.2020 18:43
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
