A P-51 Mustang takes flight during the 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2020. The P-51 is a single-engine aircraft used in World War II as a low-altitude, long-range fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 18:43 Photo ID: 6137568 VIRIN: 200229-F-FZ485-1717 Resolution: 3491x2327 Size: 454.39 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.