NMCP Hosts Purim Jewish Holiday Service

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 10, 2020) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth's (NMCP) Pastoral Care Services hosted the Purim Jewish Holiday service on March 10. One of the most festive and popular of the Jewish holidays, Purim celebrates the deliverance of the Jews from imminent doom at the hands of their enemies in ancient Persia as told in the biblical Book of Esther. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)

