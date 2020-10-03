PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 10, 2020) The “Hamentasch” (three cornered pastry) was gifted to attendees during Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Purim Jewish Holiday service, on March 10. One of the most festive and popular of the Jewish holidays, Purim celebrates the deliverance of the Jews from imminent doom at the hands of their enemies in ancient Persia as told in the biblical Book of Esther. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 17:21 Photo ID: 6137431 VIRIN: 200310-N-UA653-017 Resolution: 4856x3237 Size: 1.06 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCP Hosts Purim Jewish Holiday Service [Image 5 of 5], by SN Imani Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.