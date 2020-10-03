Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Hosts Purim Jewish Holiday Service

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Seaman Imani Daniels 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 10, 2020) Lt. Yonatan Warren, Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) training resident chaplain for Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Pastoral Care Services, delivers the special reading of the scroll of Esther during the Purim Jewish Holiday service. NMCP hosted the Purim Jewish Holiday service on March 10. One of the most festive and popular of the Jewish holidays, Purim celebrates the deliverance of the Jews from imminent doom at the hands of their enemies in ancient Persia as told in the biblical Book of Esther. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 17:22
    VIRIN: 200310-N-UA653-015
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP Hosts Purim Jewish Holiday Service [Image 5 of 5], by SN Imani Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCP Hosts Purim Jewish Holiday Service

