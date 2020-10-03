PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 10, 2020) Lt. Yonatan Warren, Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) training resident chaplain for Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Pastoral Care Services, delivers the special reading of the scroll of Esther during the Purim Jewish Holiday service. NMCP hosted the Purim Jewish Holiday service on March 10. One of the most festive and popular of the Jewish holidays, Purim celebrates the deliverance of the Jews from imminent doom at the hands of their enemies in ancient Persia as told in the biblical Book of Esther. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 17:24
|Photo ID:
|6137427
|VIRIN:
|200310-N-UA653-002
|Resolution:
|3513x5269
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
NMCP Hosts Purim Jewish Holiday Service
