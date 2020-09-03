AFAF 2020 kicks off at Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark R. August, 86th Airlift Wing commander, signs a donation sheet during an Air Force Assistance Fund kick-off event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 9, 2020. Raised funds go to the AFAF, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, Air Force Aid Society and the General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

