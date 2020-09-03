U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark R. August, 86th Airlift Wing commander, addresses members attending an Air Force Assistance Fund kick-off event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 9, 2020. The AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for charities that provide support to Air Force members in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 13:52
|Photo ID:
|6137131
|VIRIN:
|200309-F-IP756-1002
|Resolution:
|6120x4371
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFAF 2020 kicks off at Ramstein [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFAF 2020 kicks off at Ramstein
