    AFAF 2020 kicks off at Ramstein [Image 1 of 4]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark R. August, 86th Airlift Wing commander, addresses members attending an Air Force Assistance Fund kick-off event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 9, 2020. The AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for charities that provide support to Air Force members in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 13:52
    Photo ID: 6137131
    VIRIN: 200309-F-IP756-1002
    Resolution: 6120x4371
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFAF 2020 kicks off at Ramstein [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    donations
    air power
    86 AW
    Air Force Assistance Fund
    AFAF
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Airmen helping Airmen
    World’s Best Wing

