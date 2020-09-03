Kaiserslautern Military Community members attend an Air Force Assistance Fund kick-off event in the Enlisted Club at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 9, 2020. The fundraising began March 2 and will continue until April 10, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 13:51
|Photo ID:
|6137134
|VIRIN:
|200309-F-IP756-1022
|Resolution:
|6021x4301
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFAF 2020 kicks off at Ramstein [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFAF 2020 kicks off at Ramstein
LEAVE A COMMENT