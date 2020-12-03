Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFAF 2020 kicks off at Ramstein

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jimmie Pike | A flyer advertises for the Air Force Assistance Fund at Ramstein Air Base, Germany,...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.12.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community came together for an Air Force Assistance Fund kick-off event at the Enlisted Club, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 9, 2020.

    During the event, AFAF representatives provided information about the annual campaign’s purpose and the donation process.

    “This program is about Airmen taking care of Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erica Fowler, 86th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness senior noncommissioned officer and AFAF project management officer. “Those who want to donate can do so by bringing cash or checks to project officers within their unit, or by filling out a form for automatic deductions from their payroll.”

    Donations feed into community support programs such as Bundles for Babies, deployed spouses, and interest-free loans for Airmen in need. Last year, AFAF helped 179 families with necessary assistance totaling approximately $130,000.

    “I think one of the biggest benefits to Airmen is the interest-free loan program,” said Yomi Fontanez, Air Force Aid Society manager. “The loan helps Airmen who come to our office due to unforeseen car repairs, family emergencies or other circumstances.”

    The fundraising officially began March 2 and will continue until April 10, 2020. Ramstein’s goal for AFAF 2020 is $140,000.

    For more information on AFAF, or the donations process, contact the A&FRC at DSN 480-5100 or commercial 06371-47-5100.

    This work, AFAF 2020 kicks off at Ramstein, by SSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

