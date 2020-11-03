CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19

Mrs. Dawn Goldfein, wife of U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David L. Goldfein, meets with Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland key spouses to discuss various topics facing the local military families and address their concerns about the COVID-19 evacuees currently housed on JBSA-Lackland, March 11, 2020. Mrs. Goldfein along with medical experts provided answers to the many questions presented and discussed the direction the U.S. Air Force is taking to ensure the safety of all involved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Campbell)

