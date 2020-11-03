Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19 [Image 9 of 15]

    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David L. Goldfein, visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 11, 2020, to observe and discuss current operation surrounding COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 11:25
    Photo ID: 6136912
    VIRIN: 200311-F-GY993-018
    Resolution: 7373x4915
    Size: 25.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19 [Image 15 of 15], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    CSAF
    United States Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    JBSA-Lackland
    502nd Air Base Wing
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    City of San Antonio
    Gateway to the Air Force"
    Gen. David L. Goldfein
    502ABW
    Mayor Ron Nirenberg

