    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19

    Photo By Sarayuth Pinthong | U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David L. Goldfein (center), and his wife, Dawn...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Story by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, visited JBSA-Lackland to observe current operations surrounding COVID-19.

    "I have one objective while I'm here," Goldfein said, "to be a very good listener."

    Goldfein wanted to focus on the effectiveness of support between the base, the Dept. of Health and Human Services and the city of San Antonio.

    "I want to go back to Washington and be able to advocate on your behalf," Goldfein said during a closed-door meeting with key representatives from those organizations.

    The meeting allowed for topics of discussions to be communicated, in order to work together as a community, by using the lessons learned to prepare everyone for future emergencies.

    Mrs. Dawn Goldfein, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff spouse, also met with JBSA-Lackland’s key spouses to discuss various topics facing the local military families and address their concerns about the COVID-19 evacuees currently housed on the base.

    Mrs. Goldfein along with medical experts provided answers to the many questions presented and discussed the direction the U.S. Air Force is taking to ensure the safety of all involved.

