Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19 [Image 11 of 15]

    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Christopher Campbell 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Mrs. Dawn Goldfein, wife of U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David L. Goldfein, meets with Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland key spouses to discuss various topics facing the local military families and address their concerns about the COVID-19 evacuees currently housed on JBSA-Lackland, March 11, 2020. Mrs. Goldfein along with medical experts provided answers to the many questions presented and discussed the direction the U.S. Air Force is taking to ensure the safety of all involved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 11:24
    Photo ID: 6136947
    VIRIN: 200311-F-ER750-002
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19 [Image 15 of 15], by Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19
    CSAF visits to listen and learn about COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    "Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    CSAF
    United States Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    JBSA-Lackland
    502nd Air Base Wing
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    City of San Antonio
    Gateway to the Air Force"
    Gen. David L. Goldfein
    502ABW
    Mayor Ron Nirenberg

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT