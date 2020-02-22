188th Wing hosts CBI course

More than 200 Air National Guard members from 28 wings representing 26 states attend the Contemporary Base Issues (CBI) course at the Fort Smith Convention Center, Fort Smith, Ark., Feb. 21, 2020. The CBI course is legal refresher training on topics ranging from ethics, duty title status changes, and court case studies.

