Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    188th Wing hosts CBI course [Image 1 of 3]

    188th Wing hosts CBI course

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    188th Wing

    Tech Sgt. Bryan J. Depper takes notes during the Contemporary Base Issues (CBI) course at the Fort Smith Convention Center, Fort Smith, Ark., Feb. 21, 2020. The CBI course is legal refresher training on topics ranging from ethics, duty title status changes, and court case studies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 11:14
    Photo ID: 6135616
    VIRIN: 200222-Z-JQ052-0001
    Resolution: 3228x2152
    Size: 645.17 KB
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, AR, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: TULSA, OK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Wing hosts CBI course [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    188th Wing hosts CBI course
    188th Wing hosts CBI course
    188th Wing hosts CBI course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    188th Wing hosts CBI Course

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Judge Advocate
    JAG
    ANG
    Air Force
    Arkansas
    Fort Smith
    Ebbing Air National Guard Base
    CBI
    188th Wing
    188WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT