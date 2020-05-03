188th Wing hosts CBI course

The 188th Wing hosted the Contemporary Base Issues course here at the Fort Smith Convention Center Feb. 21 and 22, 2020.



More than 200 Air National Guard members from 28 wings representing 26 states attended the course. The sessions offered legal refresher training on topics ranging from ethics, duty title status changes, and court case studies. They also discussed legal and personnel issues facing Guard bases today and how they tie into national security strategies.



“The target audience is supervisors and new commanders, but really it applies to everyone who needs an update on new laws and polices,” said Col. Jenny L. Johnson, 188th Staff Judge Advocate General. “It empowers our younger leaders to make decisions at the lowest level.”



The cadre of six lawyers and paralegal instructors brought more than 25 years of combined teaching experience to the conference.



“We think of it as a leadership class and we teach it in different ways,” said Lt. Col. Bradley C. Ball, Staff Judge Advocate for the Tennessee Air National Guard and CBI course director. “We focus on status, standards, ethics, and tools. It all comes back to effective leadership.”



“We try to schedule five geographically diverse courses throughout the year, and it’s great that the 188th was able to host this year. There has been great support and participation from the wing,” said Lt. Col. Ball. The last time the event was in Fort Smith was 2011.



“We were honored to host and bring the wealth of knowledge here to Arkansas,” said Brig. Gen. Thomas D. Crimmins, Assistant Adjunct General - Air and Commander of the Arkansas Air National Guard. “I did my first [course] three years ago. I have almost 30 years in the Air Force and the Air Guard, and hands down it was the best Air Force provided training course of my career.”

