A military working dog assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron launches to chase down a volunteer during a ‘bite work’ exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March. 5, 2020. K-9s assigned to ASAB train daily to accomplish their mission in defending and improving the installation along with fostering partnerships between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 03:29 Photo ID: 6134947 VIRIN: 200305-F-YM181-0037 Resolution: 5139x3242 Size: 12.45 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, K-9s perform bite work with ASAB Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.