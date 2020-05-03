A military working dog assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron salivates before conducting ‘bite work’ during a demonstration for Airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 5, 2020. The K-9s assigned to ASAB train daily to accomplish their mission in defending and improving the installation along with fostering partnerships between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 03:30 Photo ID: 6134942 VIRIN: 200305-F-YM181-0033 Resolution: 4420x3004 Size: 8.07 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, K-9s perform bite work with ASAB Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.