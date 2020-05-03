Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-9s perform bite work with ASAB Airmen [Image 4 of 7]

    K-9s perform bite work with ASAB Airmen

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A military working dog assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron salivates before conducting ‘bite work’ during a demonstration for Airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 5, 2020. The K-9s assigned to ASAB train daily to accomplish their mission in defending and improving the installation along with fostering partnerships between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

