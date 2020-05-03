A military working dog assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron jumps for a bite during an exercise for Airmen on base at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 5, 2020. The K-9s assigned to ASAB train daily to accomplish their mission in defending and improving the installation along with fostering partnerships between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 03:29
|Photo ID:
|6134945
|VIRIN:
|200305-F-YM181-0035
|Resolution:
|5393x3354
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, K-9s perform bite work with ASAB Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
