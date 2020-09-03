Marion County Director of S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, Cynthia Ford, visits the Mullins Lions with a wealth of information about her department. She was presented a certificate of appreciation by Lion Vice President, Lisa Marlowe Elliott, Jan. 23, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 20:33
|Photo ID:
|6134774
|VIRIN:
|200308-Z-RS771-001
|Resolution:
|1787x2015
|Size:
|424.76 KB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Empowering Beyond the Blue [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT