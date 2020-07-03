Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Beyond the Blue

    Empowering Beyond the Blue

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cynthia Ford, 145th Medical Group technician, dons gloves in preparation for giving an immunization at the North Carolina (N.C.) Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Mar. 7, 2020. Senior Airman Ford works as a traditional Guardsman but also serves, in her civilian life, as a Manager for the Department of Juvenile Justice in Marion, S.C. Senior Airman Ford has authored a book titled, ‘Free As An Uncaged Bird,’ which helps acts as a positive and motivational journal, empowering youth and adults. Senior Airman Ford was recently nominated by WBTW News 13 in her local area as Woman of the Year for one of their segments; she has won for her area and will fly to New York mid-March to compete for Woman of the Year Nationally.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 20:33
    Photo ID: 6134771
    VIRIN: 200307-Z-RS771-1002
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Beyond the Blue [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

