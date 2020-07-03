Empowering Beyond the Blue

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cynthia Ford, 145th Medical Group technician, readies a needle in preparation for giving an immunization at the North Carolina (N.C.) Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Mar. 7, 2020. Senior Airman Ford works as a traditional Guardsman but also serves, in her civilian life, as a Manager for the Department of Juvenile Justice in Marion, S.C. Senior Airman Ford has authored a book titled, ‘Free As An Uncaged Bird,’ which helps acts as a positive and motivational journal, empowering youth and adults. Senior Airman Ford was recently nominated by WBTW News 13 in her local area as Woman of the Year for one of their segments; she has won for her area and will fly to New York mid-March to compete for Woman of the Year Nationally.

Date Taken: 03.07.2020
Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US