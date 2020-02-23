JTAC supports DASMAN SHIELD 20; Air Force air to ground command control seen first-hand

A Joint Terminal Air Controller from the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party observes a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter strafe pattern during DASMAN SHIELD at the Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2020. Soldiers, Airmen, and Kuwaiti forces participated in support of DASMAN SHIELD, a bi-lateral live fire artillery exercise aimed at increasing interoperability between U.S. and Kuwait air and land assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz

