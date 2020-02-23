Members of the Kuwait Military Forces take imagery of an AH-64 Apache helicopter during a Joint Fires Coordination Cell at Udairi Range Complex, Feb. 23, 2020. The live fires were hosted in support of DASMAN SHIELD, an exercise which integrates KLFAR and U.S. Artillery to strengthen Kuwait’s defense during potential real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 08:09 Photo ID: 6133390 VIRIN: 200223-F-WN543-1066 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.16 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AB, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTAC supports DASMAN SHIELD 20; Air Force air to ground command control seen first-hand [Image 23 of 23], by SrA Janae Capuno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.