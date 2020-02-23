A Joint Terminal Air Controller from the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party controls flight operations during DASMAN SHIELD at the Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2020. DASMAN SHIELD is a bi-lateral military-to-military live fire artillery exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and expand capabilities between U.S. and Kuwaiti air and land assets while simultaneously providing training on techniques and procedures in potential real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 08:08 Photo ID: 6133406 VIRIN: 200223-F-XK019-2258 Resolution: 1539x2155 Size: 507.55 KB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTAC supports DASMAN SHIELD 20; Air Force air to ground command control seen first-hand [Image 23 of 23], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.