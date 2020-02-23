Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTAC supports DASMAN SHIELD 20; Air Force air to ground command control seen first-hand [Image 14 of 23]

    JTAC supports DASMAN SHIELD 20; Air Force air to ground command control seen first-hand

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Army Private First Class Garza poses for a portrait during DASMAN SHIELD at the Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2020. DASMAN SHIELD is a bi-lateral military-to-military live fire artillery exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and expand capabilities between U.S. and Kuwaiti air and land assets while simultaneously providing training on techniques and procedures in potential real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 08:09
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, JTAC supports DASMAN SHIELD 20; Air Force air to ground command control seen first-hand [Image 23 of 23], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

