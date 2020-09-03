Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antietam Conducts Man Overboard Drill [Image 1 of 5]

    Antietam Conducts Man Overboard Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200309-N-VF045-1008
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 9, 2020) Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Gaisford, assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, conducts training aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a man overboard drill for Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training. Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 03:24
    Photo ID: 6133262
    VIRIN: 200309-N-VF045-1008
    Resolution: 4590x3060
    Size: 929.45 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Conducts Man Overboard Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    man overboard
    USS Antietam
    RAN
    CG 54
    Antietam Sailor

