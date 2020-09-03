Antietam Conducts Man Overboard Drill

200309-N-VF045-1020

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 9, 2020) U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Daniel Thunen, assigned to the 3rd Marine Division of III Marine Expeditionary Force observes a man overboard drill from the bridge wing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

