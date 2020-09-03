Antietam Conducts Man Overboard Drill

200309-N-VF045-1018

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 9, 2020) Lt. Lucien Ballard, from Victorville, Calif., instructs U.S. Marine Maj. Brandon Driscoll, assigned to the 3rd Marine Division of III Marine Expeditionary Force, on man overboard procedures aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

