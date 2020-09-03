Antietam Conducts Man Overboard Drill

200309-N-VF045-1014
PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 9, 2020) Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Gaisford, assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, observes a man overboard drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 03:24
|Photo ID:
|6133264
|VIRIN:
|200309-N-VF045-1014
|Resolution:
|4966x3311
|Size:
|785.97 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
