Antietam Conducts Man Overboard Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 9, 2020) Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Gaisford, assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, observes a man overboard drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

