From the battlefield to the ring, the mission is to win

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Bunkley, 607th Air Support Operations Group tactical air control party joint terminal attack controller, jokes with his team after a simulated close air support training Feb. 12, 2020, in the Republic of Korea. Earlier this year Bunkley was one of nine U.S. Air Force special warfare and combat support Airmen to receive an opportunity to visit the Ultimate Fighting Championship Training Center. During this visit he was able to meet and train with some of the top UFC fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien A. Perez)

