U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Bunkley and Senior Airman Richard Kim, 607th Air Support Operations Group tactical air control party joint terminal attack controllers, survey an area during simulated close air support training Feb. 12, 2020, in the Republic of Korea. The 607th ASOG’s mission is to project and integrate airpower with the combined, joint force. The unit provides air-to-ground integration and weather intelligence expertise to the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise M. Jenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 01:47 Photo ID: 6133231 VIRIN: 200212-F-HB600-009 Resolution: 6553x4681 Size: 7.05 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Hometown: HENDERSON, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From the battlefield to the ring, the mission is to win [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Denise Jenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.