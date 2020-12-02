Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the battlefield to the ring, the mission is to win

    From the battlefield to the ring, the mission is to win

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Denise Jenson 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Bunkley, 607th Air Support Operations Group tactical air control party joint terminal attack controller, reads coordinates to an A-10 Thunderbolt II for a simulated close air support training Feb. 12, 2020, in the Republic of Korea. Bunkley has served for more than nine years conducting TACP operations and instructing at the special warfare school house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise M. Jenson)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 01:47
    Photo ID: 6133230
    VIRIN: 200212-F-HB600-016
    Resolution: 6183x4417
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Hometown: HENDERSON, NV, US
    by SrA Denise Jenson

