U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Bunkley, 607th Air Support Operations Group tactical air control party joint terminal attack controller, reads coordinates to an A-10 Thunderbolt II for a simulated close air support training Feb. 12, 2020, in the Republic of Korea. Bunkley has served for more than nine years conducting TACP operations and instructing at the special warfare school house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise M. Jenson)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 01:47
|Photo ID:
|6133230
|VIRIN:
|200212-F-HB600-016
|Resolution:
|6183x4417
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Hometown:
|HENDERSON, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From the battlefield to the ring, the mission is to win [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Denise Jenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From the battlefield to the ring, the mission is to win
LEAVE A COMMENT