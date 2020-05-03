Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 20: LCAC wash aboard USS Green Bay, March 5, 2020 [Image 5 of 5]

    Cobra Gold 20: LCAC wash aboard USS Green Bay, March 5, 2020

    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Llanos 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    GULF OF THAILAND (March 5, 2020) – Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Will E. Turner, from Millsap, Texas, conducts a dynamic wash on a landing craft, air cushion aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2020, March 5, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
