GULF OF THAILAND (March 5, 2020) – Sailors conduct a dynamic wash of a landing craft, air cushion, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2020, March 5, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)
Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 01:50
Photo ID:
|6133226
VIRIN:
|200305-N-XL376-2025
Resolution:
|2848x1896
Size:
|917.36 KB
Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 20: LCAC wash aboard USS Green Bay, March 5, 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
