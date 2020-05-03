Cobra Gold 20: LCAC wash aboard USS Green Bay, March 5, 2020

GULF OF THAILAND (March 5, 2020) – Sailors conduct a dynamic wash of a landing craft, air cushion, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2020, March 5, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 01:50 Photo ID: 6133226 VIRIN: 200305-N-XL376-2025 Location: GULF OF THAILAND