    USS Green Bay E-6 advancement exam, March 5, 2020

    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Llanos 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    GULF OF THAILAND (March 5, 2020) – Internal Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tommy H. Fiechtner, native of Beebe, Ark., fills out an E-6 advancement exam aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 01:50
    Photo ID: 6133225
    VIRIN: 200305-N-XL376-1016
    Resolution: 3917x2607
    Size: 934.75 KB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay E-6 advancement exam, March 5, 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

