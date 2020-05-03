GULF OF THAILAND (March 5, 2020) – Sailors prepare to take the E-6 advancement exam aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 01:50
|Photo ID:
|6133224
|VIRIN:
|200305-N-XL376-1015
|Resolution:
|4314x2871
|Size:
|909.98 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay E-6 advancement exam, March 5, 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
