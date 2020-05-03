USS Green Bay E-6 advancement exam, March 5, 2020

GULF OF THAILAND (March 5, 2020) – Sailors prepare to take the E-6 advancement exam aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)

