Staff Sgt. James Miller edits a story

Staff Sgt. James Miller, 51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs, photojournalist, makes final changes to a personality feature on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11 2020. As a photojournalist their writing duties may vary from a personality feature, to a mission feature, or a couple points of emphasis for speeches to be given by leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)
