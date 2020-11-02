Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Staff Sgt. James Miller edits a story [Image 4 of 5]

    Staff Sgt. James Miller edits a story

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. James Miller, 51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs, photojournalist, makes final changes to a personality feature on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11 2020. As a photojournalist their writing duties may vary from a personality feature, to a mission feature, or a couple points of emphasis for speeches to be given by leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 01:05
    Photo ID: 6133195
    VIRIN: 200211-F-RX899-004
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. James Miller edits a story [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff Sgt. James Miller makes corrections to a story
    Staff Sgt. James Miller gets ready to take an official photo
    Staff Sgt. James Miller Photographs Airmen on the flightline
    Staff Sgt. James Miller edits a story
    Staff Sgt. James Miller shoots an official photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    osan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT