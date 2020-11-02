Staff Sgt. James Miller makes corrections to a story

Staff Sgt. James Miller, 51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs, photojournalist, copy edits a story to make sure all the mistakes are found and corrected before being posted online, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11 2020. A photojournalist is responsible for being an effective communicator and relaying the commander’s intent through all stories and photos produced by the public affairs squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)

