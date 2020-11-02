Staff Sgt. James Miller, 51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs, photojournalist, gets his subject in focus for a portrait, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb 11 2020. Staff Sgt. Miller was deployed to Kuwait where he was responsible for ensuring safety of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 01:06 Photo ID: 6133194 VIRIN: 200211-F-RX899-003 Resolution: 3657x2612 Size: 2.1 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. James Miller Photographs Airmen on the flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.