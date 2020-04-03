Spc. Dongdong Liu of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, tightens a belt prior to the combatives portion of the 25th Infantry Division's Best Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Competition Warrior Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2020. Liu will move on to compete at the Army's Best CBRN Warrior Competition in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 21:21
|Photo ID:
|6133134
|VIRIN:
|200304-A-TD292-952
|Resolution:
|4515x3010
|Size:
|622.46 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
25th ID crowns Best CBRN Warrior
25th ID crowns Best CBRN Warrior
