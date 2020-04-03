25th ID crowns Best CBRN Warrior

Spc. Dongdong Liu of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, tightens a belt prior to the combatives portion of the 25th Infantry Division's Best Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Competition Warrior Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2020. Liu will move on to compete at the Army's Best CBRN Warrior Competition in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

