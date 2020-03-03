Sgt. First Class Vincent Howard of 71st Chemical Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, navigates the an obstacle at 25th Infantry Division's Lightning Academy obstacle course near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 3, 2020. Howard was a competitor of the 25th Infantry Division's first Best CBRN Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 21:21
|Photo ID:
|6133130
|VIRIN:
|200303-A-EL257-0009
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|951.63 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
25th ID crowns Best CBRN Warrior
