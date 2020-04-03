25th ID crowns Best CBRN Warrior

Spc. Dongdong Liu, bottom, of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, attempts to apply a submission hold during the comabtives portion of the 25th Infantry Division's Best Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2020. Liu took first place in the division and will move on to compete at the Army's Best CBRN Warrior Competition in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri this April.

