    25th ID crowns Best CBRN Warrior [Image 3 of 4]

    25th ID crowns Best CBRN Warrior

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Spc. Dongdong Liu of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is congratulated after winning the 25th Infantry Division Best Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Warrior Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2020. Liu will move on to compete at the Army's Best CBRN Warrior Competition in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri this April.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 21:21
    Photo ID: 6133132
    VIRIN: 200306-A-EL257-0001
    Resolution: 4419x2946
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID crowns Best CBRN Warrior [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    Chemical
    U.S. Army Pacific
    CBRN
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    Training
    Tropic Lightning
    Lightning Academy
    Americas Pacific Division

