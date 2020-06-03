25th ID crowns Best CBRN Warrior

Spc. Dongdong Liu of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is congratulated after winning the 25th Infantry Division Best Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Warrior Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2020. Liu will move on to compete at the Army's Best CBRN Warrior Competition in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri this April.

