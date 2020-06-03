Spc. Dongdong Liu of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is congratulated after winning the 25th Infantry Division Best Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Warrior Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2020. Liu will move on to compete at the Army's Best CBRN Warrior Competition in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri this April.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 21:21
|Photo ID:
|6133132
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-EL257-0001
|Resolution:
|4419x2946
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25th ID crowns Best CBRN Warrior [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
