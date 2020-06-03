Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High school students tour Hunter Army Airfield [Image 5 of 5]

    High school students tour Hunter Army Airfield

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Truckley 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Blomberg, Detachment 1, Company B, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, Georgia National Guard, answers questions about the CH-47F helicopter during the Georgia High School High Tech tour of Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia, March 6. GHSHT is a community-based program providing youth with a connection to academic and career development experiences and opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Truckley/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 20:34
    High School
    Tour
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Fort Stewart
    3rd infantry division
    3ID
    Savannah
    CH-47F
    Dolphin
    Hunter Army Airfield
    HAAF
    Rock of the Marne
    FSGA
    ROTM
    Coastal Georgia
    Georgia High School High Tech
    GHSHT
    Effingham County
    South Effingham High School
    Effingham High School

