High school students tour Hunter Army Airfield

Students from Georgia High School High Tech visit Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia, March 6. The tour included a stop at the Georgia National Guard hanger where students got the opportunity to sit in the cockpit of a CH-47F helicopter. GHSHT is a community-based program providing youth with a connection to academic and career development experiences and opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Truckley, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

