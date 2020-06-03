High school students tour Hunter Army Airfield

Students from Georgia High School High Tech tour Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, March 6,. The tour included a question and answer portion with Command Sgt. Maj. Tremayne Robbins, HAAF’s senior enlisted advisor, when students got to ask questions about the military and the opportunities available. “If you stick to your path, your opportunities are endless,” said Robbins. GHSHT is a community-based program providing youth with a connection to academic and career development experiences and opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Truckley, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

