Students from Georgia High School High Tech tour Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, March 6,. The tour included a question and answer portion with Command Sgt. Maj. Tremayne Robbins, HAAF’s senior enlisted advisor, when students got to ask questions about the military and the opportunities available. “If you stick to your path, your opportunities are endless,” said Robbins. GHSHT is a community-based program providing youth with a connection to academic and career development experiences and opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Truckley, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 20:34
|Photo ID:
|6133088
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-CU026-004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, High school students tour Hunter Army Airfield [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Joseph Truckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
