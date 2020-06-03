High school students tour Hunter Army Airfield

Lt. Sam Pemberton, an assistant aeronautical engineer for the U.S. Coast Guard, goes over the functions of a flight vest with students from Georgia High School High Tech as part of a tour of Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia, March 6. GHSHT is a community-based program providing youth with a connection to academic and career development experiences and opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Truckley, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
